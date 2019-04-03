Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William A. Rice, 96, of Ellington, beloved husband of the late Helen D. (Price) Rice, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.



He was the son of the late Daniel J. and Anna Mae Rice of Vernon. Bill lived all his life in Manchester, Vernon, and Ellington. Shortly after graduating from Manchester High School Class of 1941, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard serving as a R/M 1/c serving in the So. Pacific on the USS Cavalier, an attack transport, which was ultimately torpedoed off the Philippines. Upon his return, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 1950. He then entered the paperboard packaging business for Metal Edge Industries in New Jersey. He subsequently founded Rice Packaging, Inc. in the hayloft of Hyde's dairy barn on Route 83 in Ellington, where the firm continues today under the leadership of his son Clifford. In 1977 the firm was recognized for it's "creativity in packaging" as "Connecticut - Businessman of the Year" by the US Business Administration, which resulted in meeting President Jimmy Carter and numerous members of Congress. He was a member of the Wapping Community Church in South Windsor. Bill enjoyed playing golf as a member of the Ellington Ridge Country Club and the Vineyards Country Club in Naples, Florida, where he resided for the winter months.



He is survived by four sons, Clifford Rice and his wife, Suzanne, Gordon Rice and his wife, Kimberly, Douglas Rice, and David Rice; eight lovely grandchildren, William (Amy), Steven (Hailey), David (Jennifer), Ashlyn, Lindsey, Nicholas, Kimberley (Edward), and Melissa (Stephen); and nine cherished great-grandchildren, Morgan, Nolan, Annaliese, Olivia, Loelle, Weston, Walker, Grace, and Trenton; and many dear friends and faithful employees of the Rice and Action Cos. of Ellington. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, June Rice.



Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Friday, April 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in William's memory may be made to the Hall Memorial Library, P.O. Box 280, Ellington, CT 06029.



For online expressions of sympathy please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







419 Buckland Road

South Windsor , CT 06074-3709

