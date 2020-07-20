1/
William B. Trapp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William B. Trapp, 71, of Tolland, beloved husband of the late Janice Trapp, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He was born Aug. 2, 1948, in Rockville, the son of the late George H. and Hazel Trapp. He worked for the town of Vernon for 38 years before retiring. He was an avid NASCAR and UConn basketball fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and watching races at Stafford Motor Speedway.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Trapp of Ellington; his son, William M. Trapp and his wife, Melissa, of Tolland; his brother, Ronnie Trapp and his wife, Gloria, of Vernon; his grandchildren, Shelby Trapp, Demaris Trapp, and Jeremy Gibson. He also leaves his beloved dog, Bella. Besides his wife of 42 years, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Trapp, and his grandson, Timothy Trapp.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon. (Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines at both services.)

For online condolences please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved