William B. Trapp, 71, of Tolland, beloved husband of the late Janice Trapp, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.He was born Aug. 2, 1948, in Rockville, the son of the late George H. and Hazel Trapp. He worked for the town of Vernon for 38 years before retiring. He was an avid NASCAR and UConn basketball fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and watching races at Stafford Motor Speedway.He is survived by his daughter, Heather Trapp of Ellington; his son, William M. Trapp and his wife, Melissa, of Tolland; his brother, Ronnie Trapp and his wife, Gloria, of Vernon; his grandchildren, Shelby Trapp, Demaris Trapp, and Jeremy Gibson. He also leaves his beloved dog, Bella. Besides his wife of 42 years, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Trapp, and his grandson, Timothy Trapp.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon. (Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines at both services.)For online condolences please visit