William "Bill" Bernard Geary, Jr., 89, of East Hartford, peacefully journeyed home on Thursday, Nov. 5, at his home.Born in Unionville on June 5, 1931, a son of the late William B. and Johanna (Flaherty) Geary, he had been a lifelong resident of East Hartford. Bill was a graduate of East Hartford High School, class of 1949 and the University of Connecticut, class of 1957 where he earned a degree in accounting. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement in 1987, Bill was employed as a CPA by the State of Connecticut Department of Labor for over 30 years. A devout Catholic, Bill was a faithful communicant of St. Rose Church, East Hartford and a member and past president of the church Men's Club. He volunteered many years as a chairman of the church carnival along with being part of several other church committees. St. Rose honored Bill in 1990 as "Man of the Year" for all of his efforts. Bill enjoyed life and loved to travel, especially on oceanic cruises. He was a sports enthusiast who followed all sports, including being a loyal fan of the UConn women's basketball team. He was also an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and would coordinate several bus trips to Red Sox games. Bill was an avid reader and liked playing cards, with "Solitaire" being his favorite game. Most of all, Bill loved his family and was a devoted brother and uncle who cherished his time he spent with his entire family.Bill is survived by his sister, Mary C. Geary of South Windsor; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Geary of South Windsor, Penny Geary of West Hartford; two nieces, Margaret Arora and her husband, Ajay, of South Windsor, Susan Ault and her husband, Jon of Newington; two nephews, Tom Geary and his wife, Deborah, and their two daughters, Abby and Liz, all of Virginia, Dan Geary and his wife, Lisa, and their daughter, Sarah, all of Rhode Island; several cousins, and dear friends. Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Geary of East Hartford and Thomas "Tom" Geary of South Windsor.Funeral service will be Friday, Nov. 13, at 10:30 a.m. from the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church of the North American Martyrs Parish, Main Street/Maplewood Avenue, East Hartford. Burial with military honors will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery, (Section A), East Hartford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Friday morning Nov. 13, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a face covering and adhere to all of the regulations.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to the North American Martyr's Parish, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108.