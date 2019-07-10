Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. Keever. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William C. Keever, 80, passed away July 6, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital with his family by his side. He was known for his hearty "Hello!" when greeting family, friends, and strangers alike. A deep thinker with kind instincts, he always rooted for the underdog.



Bill was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1939 and was the only child of Mary Blusonis and William Keever. He was raised in Maspeth, Queens and Great Neck, Long Island with connections to the Lithuanian community. He attended PS 73 in Maspeth and Brooklyn Tech High School. He went on to study at Clarkson University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. Bill worked for Uniroyal in Connecticut and Louisiana.



After reading a book by Albert Einstein, Bill was inspired to pursue a Master's and Ph.D. in atomic physics at UConn. Subsequently, Bill completed postdoc fellowships at the University of Toronto and Georgia Tech. After marrying Darlene and having their first child, the family settled in Ellington and Bill started working at the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection. Life continued to change with a second child, and a new position at Hartford State Technical College as a professor of physics.



Later, at Hartford State Tech, Bill met Pam, his partner for the last 32 years. After Pam and Bill retired, they spent years enjoying Connecticut and Hampton Bays, Long Island. Bill loved learning, books, vintage VW vans, sailing, fishing, clamming, collecting old cameras, walks in the woods, and pondering.



Bill is survived by his loving family including his partner, Pam; his daughter, Hilary and husband, Contrano; his son, William "PJ" and wife, Annie; his three grandchildren, Nevio, Timoteo, and Remy; his first cousins, Brian and Peter Kenny, their wives Patty and Donna, their children, Brian, Patrick, Brendan, Megan, Hannah, and their respective families; and Pam's son, Victor and wife, Lucy.



A private memorial service will be held Friday, July 12.



In lieu of flowers, please read a book in memory of Bill.



We would also like to express our deep gratitude to the CICU staff at St. Francis Hospital for their heartfelt care.



Published in Journal Inquirer from July 10 to July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close