William C. MagerBill passed away peacefully at Middlesex Hospital on April 3, 2020. He was born April 9, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio.He leaves behind his wife and best friend, Ginny; his daughter, Debbie Anton, his son, Bill Mager Jr., his daughter-in-law, Sarah Wheeler Mager; and grandchildren, Charley, Matt, Steph, Sabrina, and Trevor; his sisters, Joanie Moore and Bev Hines, along with their husbands, Mike and Jerry; several cousins, and many, many friends. He loved them all very much and his greatest joy was time spent with them whether in person or on the phone.Bill grew up in Ohio leaving there to serve in the Navy. He then moved to Connecticut and worked for P&WA for many years until his retirement. He was predeceased by his first wife, Anne. He was a wonderful man with a big heart a generous soul, and lots of mischief. His family is grateful for every minute they had with him and he will be dearly missed by all who loved him.In these troubled times there will not be a funeral.Please share your memories of Bill with his family on his tribute wall at Spencer Funeral HomeIn lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital at YNHH Office of Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508.