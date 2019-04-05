Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. Schmidt. View Sign

William C. Schmidt, 92, of Vernon, devoted husband of over 69 years to his wife, Rhoda, entered eternal rest Tuesday, April 2, 2019.



Born Aug. 10, 1926, in Hartford, he was the son of the late William and Ruby (Baumeister) Schmidt. He attended Hartford schools and following his graduation from Weaver High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the amphibious personnel destroyer USS Bunch. When peace was declared he was involved in mine sweeping in the South Pacific. On Sept. 15, 1949, he married Rhoda Schindler of Rockville and lived in Rockville until his death.



Following his Navy discharge, he enrolled in the Hartford Technical Institute where he studied drafting. He was employed in various architectural and engineering firms as a draftsman until his retirement in 1990. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and served as a Sunday School teacher, superintendent, and trustee in the congregations that he attended. He was active in the Boy Scouts and was Scoutmaster for Troop 63 in Rockville. He was a member of the Connecticut Forest & Park Association and maintained a portion of the Shenipsit Trail for many years. He was also very active in the Appalachian Mountain Club, serving a two-year term as chapter chairman. Rock climbing and hiking were activities he enjoyed, and with his wife, spent many hours on trails and mountains in New England and New York.



In addition to his wife Rhoda, he is survived by his son, David Schmidt of Vernon; and his daughter, Elizabeth Schmidt (Douglas McPhee) of Ellington; his grandchildren, Kristin Hebert, William Schmidt and his wife, Jennifer, Alicia Schmidt, and Rachel Schmidt; his great-grandchildren, Alexis, Caitlin, Timothy, William Paul, Jaylin, Damian, Angelo, William Emery, and Emily. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Russell.



The family wishes to thank the aides and nurses who compassionately cared for Bill when comfort was needed.



His family will receive friends for calling hours Monday, April 8, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville.



