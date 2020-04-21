William C. Shemansky, 93, of Glastonbury, and formerly of East Windsor, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born in New Britain, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Kardock) Simanskas. Bill attended New Britain High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17. He served aboard the USS Breckinridge during World War II. His military travels took him to Guam, the Philippines, Okinawa, China, and Pearl Harbor. After honorably serving his country, Bill was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, retiring after a 35-year career as a machinist. Bill was a 59 year resident of East Windsor, prior to moving to Atria Glastonbury Life Guidance and Memory Care Facility. He enjoyed going to the casino with his wife, reading detective novels, watching Westerns, and fishing for trout and bass. Bill enjoyed caring for stray cats that found their way to his East Windsor back door, feeding the birds and local wildlife, eagle watching, and walking in McLean Game Refuge in Granby, with Bertha. He was also an ardent fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn women's basketball.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Bertha F. (Sabeskis) Shemansky; a son, William M. Shemansky and his wife, Maria, of Union; and three daughters, Karen Buck and her husband, Edward, of Somers, Susan Knox and her husband, Gary, of Stafford Springs, and Phyllis Shemansky of Ashford; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020