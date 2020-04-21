Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. Shemansky. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary

William C. Shemansky, 93, of Glastonbury, and formerly of East Windsor, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.



He was born in New Britain, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Kardock) Simanskas. Bill attended New Britain High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17. He served aboard the USS Breckinridge during World War II. His military travels took him to Guam, the Philippines, Okinawa, China, and Pearl Harbor. After honorably serving his country, Bill was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, retiring after a 35-year career as a machinist. Bill was a 59 year resident of East Windsor, prior to moving to Atria Glastonbury Life Guidance and Memory Care Facility. He enjoyed going to the casino with his wife, reading detective novels, watching Westerns, and fishing for trout and bass. Bill enjoyed caring for stray cats that found their way to his East Windsor back door, feeding the birds and local wildlife, eagle watching, and walking in McLean Game Refuge in Granby, with Bertha. He was also an ardent fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn women's basketball.



He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Bertha F. (Sabeskis) Shemansky; a son, William M. Shemansky and his wife, Maria, of Union; and three daughters, Karen Buck and her husband, Edward, of Somers, Susan Knox and her husband, Gary, of Stafford Springs, and Phyllis Shemansky of Ashford; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com







William C. Shemansky, 93, of Glastonbury, and formerly of East Windsor, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.He was born in New Britain, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Kardock) Simanskas. Bill attended New Britain High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17. He served aboard the USS Breckinridge during World War II. His military travels took him to Guam, the Philippines, Okinawa, China, and Pearl Harbor. After honorably serving his country, Bill was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, retiring after a 35-year career as a machinist. Bill was a 59 year resident of East Windsor, prior to moving to Atria Glastonbury Life Guidance and Memory Care Facility. He enjoyed going to the casino with his wife, reading detective novels, watching Westerns, and fishing for trout and bass. Bill enjoyed caring for stray cats that found their way to his East Windsor back door, feeding the birds and local wildlife, eagle watching, and walking in McLean Game Refuge in Granby, with Bertha. He was also an ardent fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn women's basketball.He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Bertha F. (Sabeskis) Shemansky; a son, William M. Shemansky and his wife, Maria, of Union; and three daughters, Karen Buck and her husband, Edward, of Somers, Susan Knox and her husband, Gary, of Stafford Springs, and Phyllis Shemansky of Ashford; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.