William Charles "Bill" Kamerer passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at age 80 after a three-year battle with cancer.
He was born on March 30, 1940, in East Hartford to Wilford and Mary Cwikla Kamerer, who he was predeceased by. Bill graduated from East Hartford High school in 1958 where he played baseball and earned the nickname "Ace." In his senior year he began dating Margo, his wife of 60 years. After high school, Bill also continued to play baseball while attending the University of Connecticut. Throughout life Bill continued to be a sports enthusiast enjoying golf, tennis, skiing, flag football, and basketball. In his younger years, Bill enjoyed time on his boat the "Wilshar" where he regularly entertained friends and family. He was a frequent spectator at events for his children and grandchildren, which included ice hockey, soccer, marching bands, and more. Bill raised his family in Enfield, where he eventually built his dream house on a golf course.
After retiring from Hamilton Standard after 40 years, he enjoyed golfing with his long-standing Saturday group, and keeping his yard in as pristine condition as the course he neighbored, Grassmere Country Club, where he regularly assisted in greenskeeping and other tasks. During retirement, Bill enjoyed spending winters in Florida golfing, reading at the beach, and listening to country music. He favorite vacation was spent with friends in Alaska.
Bill is survived by his wife Margo; his son, William and wife, Jenny Johnson Kamerer; daughter Sharon and husband, Christopher Gill; grandchildren, Christopher "CJ" Gill, Kayla and husband, Greg Zaylor, and Blake Kamerer; in addition to many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Bill was predeceased by his brother Roger. He will be especially missed by his granddog Chloe, whose feet never touched the ground when Bill was around.
Bill's family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford and Meadowbrook of Granby who provided care and comfort while Bill's family could not be regularly be by his side due to COVID-19. Another special thank you to the American Medical Response attendants of 918 who were compassionate enough to allow family to spend time with Bill during his transport to Meadowbrook.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Bill's family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice
.
There will be a celebration of Bill's life outdoors at Grassmere Country Club, 130 Town Farm Road, Enfield on Friday, Nov. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. A private burial will be held at a later date for the convenience of the family.
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visitwww.leetestevens.com