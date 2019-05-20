William "Billy" Cody Downs, 28, of South Windsor, passed away unexpectedly May 9, 2019, at the age of 28.
He was a kind and generous son, brother, nephew, and friend who will be forever missed by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed for his funny words and one-liners, the familiar "I got away with it" smile, crisp dress shirts, sunglasses, and Newports. He possessed unbelievable knowledge and a true love of history and was a voracious reader and bibliophile.
He leaves his parents, Bill and Laura Downs; brothers, Zach and Cory; and sister, Kylie; grandmother, Doris Downs; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a special longtime friend, Joey Ventura. Billy also leaves his best friend and girlfriend, Tiana Farina. He was predeceased by his infant sister, Heather.
A special gathering for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 23, at 4:30 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.
Billy's life continues through the gift of organ donation and his family encourages others to consider the same act of heroism.
Memorial donations may be made to a worthy .
To read his extended obituary and leave notes of condolences, please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 20 to May 24, 2019