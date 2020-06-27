William Daniel Griffin, 87, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home in Manchester with his family at his side.William was born in Manchester to John J. and Ruth N. (Belding) Griffin on August 18, 1932. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1950. In February 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Brewer, and together they had six children. He worked at Pioneer Parachute Company until 1960 when he joined the Town of Manchester Fire Department. In 1972 he was promoted to deputy fire chief and proudly served until his retirement in 1990. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife to the National Parks, Civil War Battlefields, historical sites and many other destinations. He was an avid reader and history buff. His favorite topics were the American Civil War and the American Old West. He was also interested in stereographic (3D) photography and well took over 1,000 stereo (3D) photos during his travels. Among his other interests were fishing and the shooting sports. William was a member of the NRA, the Rockville Fish and Game Club and the National Stereoscopic Association. He also greatly enjoyed spending time with family, playing pool in his basement on Monday nights and would never miss a family holiday or picnic.William is survived by his six children, son, William D. Griffin Jr. of Coventry; son, James Scott Griffin and his wife, Elaine of Vernon; son, Philip S. Griffin of Coventry; daughter, Ginny Cyr of Stafford; son, John M. Griffin of Willington; daughter, Wendi Delaney and her husband, James of Manchester. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Marilyn; brother, John J Griffin Jr.; brother, Francis B. Griffin; sister, Rosemary Truman; grandson, Michael S Cyr II; and grandson, Christopher Scott Griffin.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately. Graveside service will follow at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester. Visitation will be held at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.Memorial donations may be made to Manchester Fire Department, c/o Manchester Firefighter Garden Fund, 75 Center St., Manchester, CT 06040.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hilda and Ester from All Ways There Home Care for their kindness and dedication to our father's care, retired deputy chief Peter Beckwith and the South Manchester Union of Retired Firefighters Association for their support, and the Town of Manchester Fire, Paramedics and Ambulance service for always coming quickly and treating our father with the utmost respect when called.For online condolences, please visit