William Donald Despard, 68, of Bennington, Vermont died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Hartford, Sept. 2, 1950, son of Donald W. and Barbara (Muir) Despard. William was last employed by Tyco International in Stafford. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and bottle collecting. Bill especially enjoyed listening to the blues and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Gloria (Stemmerman) Despard; and two sons, Eric William Despard of Pownal, Vermont, and John Henry Despard of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He also leaves three grandsons, Liam, Ian, and Paxton; three sisters, Donna Palmer of Maine, Cindy Uccello of Connecticut, and Wendi Despard of South Carolina.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services and burial for William Despard will be at a later date in Glastonbury.
Memorial donations may be made to the in care of Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home For Funerals West Chapels, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA 01247.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 20 to June 24, 2019