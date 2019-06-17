Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. "Bill" Coughlin. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William E. "Bill" Coughlin, 86, of Broad Brook loving husband of Mary-Claire (Hebert) Coughlin, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Bill was born April 7, 1933, in Springfield, the son of the late Joseph and Aurora (Lewis) Coughlin. Bill proudly served in the United States Army and retired from IBEW Local 42 in Manchester. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed skiing, traveling, and trips to the casino with his family and friends.



In addition to his wife, Mary-Claire, to whom he was married 64 years, he is also survived by five children, Karen Coughlin of Long Beach, California, Sandy Stolarz and her husband, Timothy, of South Windsor, Michael Coughlin and his wife, Aretta, of Payson, Arizona, Kevin Coughlin of Palm Bay, Florida, and Dennis Coughlin and his wife, Denise, of East Hartford; three brothers, John, Dan, and Ray; four sisters, Theresa, Betty Ann, Kathy, and Connie; eight grandchildren, Erica, Sarah, Steven, Sierra, Luke, Charlie, Christine, and Jessica; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by a granddaughter, Amanda; four brothers, Joseph, Andy, Wilfred, and Warren; and two sisters, Mary and Mitzi.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Wednesday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service for Bill will be celebrated at the funeral home at noon. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.leetestevens.com







William E. "Bill" Coughlin, 86, of Broad Brook loving husband of Mary-Claire (Hebert) Coughlin, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.Bill was born April 7, 1933, in Springfield, the son of the late Joseph and Aurora (Lewis) Coughlin. Bill proudly served in the United States Army and retired from IBEW Local 42 in Manchester. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed skiing, traveling, and trips to the casino with his family and friends.In addition to his wife, Mary-Claire, to whom he was married 64 years, he is also survived by five children, Karen Coughlin of Long Beach, California, Sandy Stolarz and her husband, Timothy, of South Windsor, Michael Coughlin and his wife, Aretta, of Payson, Arizona, Kevin Coughlin of Palm Bay, Florida, and Dennis Coughlin and his wife, Denise, of East Hartford; three brothers, John, Dan, and Ray; four sisters, Theresa, Betty Ann, Kathy, and Connie; eight grandchildren, Erica, Sarah, Steven, Sierra, Luke, Charlie, Christine, and Jessica; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by a granddaughter, Amanda; four brothers, Joseph, Andy, Wilfred, and Warren; and two sisters, Mary and Mitzi.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Wednesday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service for Bill will be celebrated at the funeral home at noon. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 17 to June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close