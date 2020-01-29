William E. "Bill" Kennedy (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
23 Simon Road
Enfield, CT
Obituary
William E. "Bill" Kennedy, 89, of Enfield, beloved husband of Karen (Scozzafava) Kennedy for 62 years, entered into eternal peace, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

The son of the late John T. and Mary (Dowd) Kennedy, Bill was born April 15, 1930, in Hartford. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his service, Bill earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut and later earned a master's degree in education from the University of Hartford. He dedicated 35 years of his career in education, with most of his employment taking place with the Enfield Public Schools. Bill served as principal at Harriet Beecher Stowe School and later Eli Whitney School in Enfield culminating with 30 years in administration, retiring in 1992. In his free time, Bill enjoyed supporting UConn men's and women's basketball, as well as his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees. He also loved the theater, and was a season ticket-holder at the Bushnell.

Besides his wife, Karen, he is survived by three children, Michael Kennedy and his wife, Linda, of New York, New York, Patricia O'Connor and her husband, Kenneth, of Somers, Christopher Kennedy and his wife, Cynthia van Zelm, of Ellington; two grandchildren, Christopher and Kathryn O'Connor; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, John Kennedy.

Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.

Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Leete-Stevens for a procession to Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal, with military honors, will follow at St Patrick King Street Cemetery.

Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Enfield Food Shelf, P.O. Box 699, Enfield, CT 06083.

