William "Bill" Everett Bennett, 81, of Enfield, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.Born in Stafford Springs on June 6, 1939, son of the late Charles and Frances (Hall) Bennett, he was raised in Massachusetts and had lived in Enfield for over 50 years. Bill served in U.S. Army from 1956 to 1960 when he was honorably discharged. He worked as a sales representative for Safety-Kleen for over 20 years until his retirement in 1998. During his retirement, he worked as a shuttle bus driver at a hotel in East Windsor where he enjoyed assisting the guests and interacting with the other staff members. Bill will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.He leaves his wife, Judith Louise (Guyotte) Bennett of Nampa, Idaho; two sons, Todd Bennett and his wife, Annette, of Enfield and Mark Bennett of Ormond Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, Sara Correia and her husband, Phill, Katie Bennett, and Kevin Bennett, all of Enfield; and a great-grandson, Jacob Correia; and closest friends, Shana Anderson and her dog, Chico. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son, William N. Bennett; three brothers, Charles Bennett Jr., Edward Bennett, and Henry Bennett; and two sisters, Ellen and Joanne.A private graveside service will be held at the Enfield Street Cemetery.Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.Memorial donations may be made to Enfield Loaves and Fishes, 28 Prospect St., Enfield, CT 06082.