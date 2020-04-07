Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Francis Tobin. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

We lost a legend in our lives on March 30, 2020, –our Dad, Poppa, Uncle Bill, Mr. Bill, and Bill-a loving, generous friend to all...William Francis Tobin.



He was a lifelong Rockville native and the very beloved leader of our clans. He was also the last member of the "Greatest Generation" left in our family; he lived to 93 ½ years of age. He was the adored youngest child of Joseph C. Tobin and Naomi Shepard Tobin of Rockville, and little brother to his sister, Phyllis (who died as a child), Charles S. Tobin (Ada Ryan), and Beverly K. Tobin Kuhnly (Willard Kuhnly). He attended local Rockville schools before leaving in his last high school year to attend The Academy of Aeronautics at La Guardia, New York, graduating and completing a course in 1943-44 in War Service Mechanics- specializing in aircraft engines.



He joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and was a diesel mechanic running higgins boats. He served as a Machinist Mate 2 and backup to the boat captain. He was 18 and served in the South Pacific. In off times, he worked as an ambulance driver, rescuing wounded Marines from their fighting in the jungles on the island of Guam. He came home from the war in 1946 to marry the love of his life, our wonderful Mom, Cynthia A. Purnell of Rockville.



Bill and Cynny purchased a large piece of land within Rockville at the top of a hill overlooking Ellington. He, his brother, brother-in-law and many friends broke ground to build a lovely home on that hill. His family grew to three daughters, Kathy (John Schnetzer), Kerry (Charles Piader), both now of Vernon, and Kimberly (Eric B. Moore) of San Antonio, Texas. He went on to work most of his life as a member of IBEW Local 35 until his retirement. It was a great thrill to him that four of his grandsons went into electrical work in his Local 35 or elsewhere in the US. He also had incredible lifelong childhood friends, Herman Weber, Edgar Gunn, Clayton Andrews, and Dot and Rip Lewis.



He taught us how to field a ball, built us forts in trees in the backyard, along with igloos in winter, and helped with science projects. He was a great lover of animals, and as children we always had dogs, cats, and rabbits underfoot. As a teen he always wanted to fly...in time he earned his pilot's license and flew recreationally until the summer of 2019. He and Mom could cut the rug, could do all the dances of their times and had many friends and spent most weekends at house parties or weekends away, on cruises or trips to Europe with family and friends. Dad was a natural comedian and always had fitting cracks for any occasion



In addition to his three daughters and their husbands, he leaves behind his grandchildren, Christopher Lappen and wife, Kimberly, and their three children, Corbin, Keira and her twin, Tristan; sadly we lost Corbin's twin brother, Colton in infancy. He leaves his granddaughter, Amy Lappen of Vernon; and also leaves a good friend in Donald Lappen, his son-in-law for life. He leaves his grandson, Jonathan Schnetzer and his wife, Fran, of Coventry, and his grandson, Timothy Schnetzer of Bolton. He also leaves his grandson, Michael McConnell and his wife, Sarah, and their daughter, Allison, of Texas, and Adam Piader of Ellington. He also leaves his honorary granddaughter, Dr. Irene Jarchum and her husband, Dr. Charles Buffie, and their two sons, Matias and Emilio. He leaves Kathleen Brennen and her husband, Dr. David Brennen, of Texas and their two sons, Zachary and Eamon; and Megan Boyd and her husband, Daniel, of New York, and their two children, Madison and Macklin. Also, his grandsons, Andrew Moore and his wife, Rayna, and daughter, Anya, of Ohio, and Brendan Moore and his wife, Cecily, and son, Henry, of Texas and a new baby due to them this summer. He also leaves many wonderful, beloved nieces and nephews and their families.



A great comfort to both of our parents was the kind and loving friends that they made at their favorite neighborhood restaurant - NE Pizza. Our love and thanks to Sophia, Val, Alex, Eleni, Sam, and Nia. One of the greatest accomplishments of Dad's lifetime was in June 2017 when he graduated from Rockville High School. He always felt badly that he hadn't graduated with his RHS class many years ago. He was only missing one history class and inquired what it might take to earn that credit. RHS administration thought about it and replied that he'd probably lived more history than they could teach him, and invited him to graduate-in cap and gown, with the RHS Class of 2017; they even surprised him and invited four Naval officers to congratulate him. His graduation story was carried on all the local news stations and nationwide news channels and was one of the best days of his life; it was even showcased on the front page of The Journal Inquirer. We were so fortunate to grow up in such a loving family. Our only regret is that we missed the big reunion in Heaven. But our time will come, someday. Should be a blast. Love you so much Dad...give Mom a big kiss from us!



A memorial service will be planned for family and friends at a later date.



