William G. "Bill" Eathorne
William G. "Bill" Eathorne, 52, of Tolland, beloved husband of Donna (Hotelling) Eathorne departed this life on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

He joins his parents Larry and Roseanne in eternal rest. Besides his beloved wife, Donna he leaves his children, Darrick, Abigail, and Jackson; 12 siblings, Ken, Brian, Michele, Kristina, Brenda, Marc, Alan, Marion, Patricia, Paul, Wayne, and Eric; and many nieces and nephews. Rest peacefully, Bill.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195) Tolland.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home. (Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines while attending the services).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Fisher House CT, 653 Terryville Ave., Bristol CT 06010, or the Multiple Myeloma Research, 383 Main Ave. No. 5, Norwalk CT 06851.

www.theMMRF.org

For online condolences please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
