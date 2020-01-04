William G. Lange, 69, of East Hartford, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019.
He was born in Hartford, a son of the late Milton and Emily (Green) Lange. After a 20-year Coast Guard career, he worked for John Deere Tractor Supply in East Hartford.
He is survived by his two sisters, Joan Lange of Somers and Marion Chickosky and her husband, Ted of Enfield; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by six days by his brother, Robert Lange.
Funeral services and burial are private. There are no visiting hours.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020