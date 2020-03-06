William G. Rabida

William G. Rabida, 73, of Broad Brook, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

He was born on April 4, 1946, to the late William and Beatrice Rabida. He was the loving husband to his wife, Mamie Rabida, for the past 33 years. He proudly served in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War era. He worked in maintenance for Pratt & Whitney for many years before retiring in 2002. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mamie Rabida; his children, Hollie Rabida, William Rabida and his wife, Christine, Donald Rabida and Carly, Katie Murphy and her husband, Colin, Heather Rabida and Alex, Heidi Rabida and Eric; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Sharon Coolbaugh.

Relatives and friends may join the family on Sunday, March 8, between 2 and 4 p.m., at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m., at Scantic Cemetery in East Windsor.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020
