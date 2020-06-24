William "Bill" Gordon Jr., 85, of Enfield, entered into eternal life, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield. He was the beloved husband of 30 years to Lynette A. (Moreau) Gordon.
Born Aug. 28, 1934, in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the late William and Lillian (Levesque) Gordon, he had resided in Enfield since 1957. A 1951 graduate of Durfee High School, Fall River. Bill served our country proudly with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired in 1992 after 32 years as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service, Enfield. In his spare-time he volunteered for the Enfield Food Shelf and Dial-A-Ride, Enfield, was a friend of Bill "W" for 42 years and a member of the John Maciolek Post 154 American Legion, Enfield. Bill was a staunch N.E. sports fan of his beloved Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and UConn men's and women's basketball. He enjoyed all sporting events that his dear grandchildren played in, rain or shine.
In addition to his beloved wife, Lynette, he is survived by his children; Lillian LaFrance and husband, Rene, of East Sandwich, Massachusetts, Kathleen Tudisca of Ludlow, Massachusetts, Bill Gordon and wife, Karen, of Enfield, Eileen Jordan and husband, Daniel, of Ludlow, Gregory Bordeau of Enfield, and Stephen Bordeau and wife, Deborah, of Wethersfield; his 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Botchway, Jonathan and Clinton LaFrance, Kaitlin, Kelsey, Matthew, and Mary Jordan, Ashley, Geoffry, Joseph, and Patrick Bordeau; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law and wives, Richard and Kathleen Moreau of Willington, and Donald and Barbara Moreau of Niantic; as well as many nieces; nephews; and special cousins, Jack, Pam and Jeff Driscoll. Bill was also predeceased by a grandson, Roger O'Steen.
Due to the health crisis, funeral services will be at the convenience of the family, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick Church, Enfield, and interment with military honors in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942 or Unbound, 1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103.
Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.brownememorialchapels.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.