Bill was born Dec. 4, 1947, in Hartford ,the son of the late William H. Sr. and Genevieve (Thiesse) O'Neil. He attended local schools in Windsor Locks and was a graduate of Windsor Locks High School, Class of 1966. He was an avid sports fan with baseball being his favorite. After high school Bill was recruited by the Boston Red Sox and played on their Triple A farm team. Bill was then drafted into the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War with the 11C40 Infantry as a sharpshooter. He was awarded three Bronze Service Stars, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. Bill retired from Gem Electronics in 2017 where he served as vice president of manufacturing. He had a passion for gardening, electronics, fast cars, and loud music.



In addition to his wife, Linda, to whom he was married for 48 years, he is also survived by his two beloved daughters, Tara O'Neil of Simsbury and Kerry O'Neil of Windsor Locks; his brother, John O'Neil of Laguna Niguel, California; his brother-in-law, James Faust and his wife, Marilyn, along with his nephews, Michael and Jeffrey Faust; a niece, Jennifer Biedrzycki; as well as dear friends Chet and Jackie Szymczyk and Stanley Topor. In addition to his parents, Bill was also predeceased by a brother, Thomas O'Neil.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Friday, Nov. 29, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral procession will gather at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Mary Church at 11 am. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the Windsor Locks Little League, W.L.L.L. c/o Mark Janick, 14 Codey Way, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



