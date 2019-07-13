Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Schettler Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





William was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio and graduated from Dennison University. He attended the Army Language School in Monterey, California where he mastered German and Russian. He spent the remainder of his service in West Berlin, Germany. William's varied career included speech writing for the Nixon campaign, public relations at Dexter Corporation in Windsor Locks, and later, running his own advertising business. His passion for foreign languages led him to pursue a master's degree in English as a second language. William taught English abroad for several years. Upon returning to the United States he continued teaching writing and English at colleges and universities.



William leaves behind his wife, Tina; daughter, Ginny; son, Bill Jr.; stepdaughter, Milena; grandsons, Josh and Ryan and new wife, Stephanie; and his younger sister, Penny, who lives in Kentucky.



Services will be at the convenience of the family.



Donations in William's memory can be made to ProLiteracy



www.org/donate.org)



Wyoming Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.



