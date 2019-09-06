William J. Brennan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Brennan.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Home of Coleen and Jim Clifford in Somers
Obituary
Send Flowers

William J. Brennan, 91 years old, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away surrounded by his family in Venice, Florida, Aug. 28, 2019.

He leaves behind the love of his life, wife of 71 years, Corinne Carroll Brennan; his adoring family, son Timothy and wife, Barbara; daughters, Terry and partner, Barry Moynihan, Sandra Danise, Coleen and husband, Jim Clifford; his cherished grandchildren, Missy, Rico, Randi-lyn, Jeremy, Darcy, Dicia, Karry, Joshua, and Tracey; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his brothers, David and Robert; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter-in-law, Lynn Brennan; and sons-in-law, John Figella and Enrico Danise; brothers, Charles and Francis.

Bill drove tractor trailers for many years. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union where he achieved the prestigious award of driving over 1 million accident-free miles. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, the skills of which he handed down with delight to all that knew him. He was a lifelong member of RIMS. His family and friends were everything to him.

Please join us in a celebration of his life Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. at the home of Coleen and Jim Clifford in Somers.

Memorial donations can be made to JDF.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.