Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Home of Coleen and Jim Clifford in Somers

William J. Brennan, 91 years old, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away surrounded by his family in Venice, Florida, Aug. 28, 2019.



He leaves behind the love of his life, wife of 71 years, Corinne Carroll Brennan; his adoring family, son Timothy and wife, Barbara; daughters, Terry and partner, Barry Moynihan, Sandra Danise, Coleen and husband, Jim Clifford; his cherished grandchildren, Missy, Rico, Randi-lyn, Jeremy, Darcy, Dicia, Karry, Joshua, and Tracey; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his brothers, David and Robert; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter-in-law, Lynn Brennan; and sons-in-law, John Figella and Enrico Danise; brothers, Charles and Francis.



Bill drove tractor trailers for many years. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union where he achieved the prestigious award of driving over 1 million accident-free miles. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, the skills of which he handed down with delight to all that knew him. He was a lifelong member of RIMS. His family and friends were everything to him.



Please join us in a celebration of his life Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. at the home of Coleen and Jim Clifford in Somers.



Memorial donations can be made to JDF.







