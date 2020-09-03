William J. Fagan, 89, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.He was born in Stafford Springs, son of the late Francis and Barbara (Klecak) Fagan. Bill retired from National Grange Mutual as an insurance adjuster.He is survived by his wife, Hermina "Honey" Fagan; two sons, Christopher Fagan and Patrick Fagan and his wife, Erika; two grandchildren, Deven and Kiernan; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, John "Jack" Fagan; and sister, Barbara Harmon.Burial will be held privately at St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.Memorial donations may be made to the Stafford Ambulance Association, 27 Willington Ave., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit