William J. Foley



Bill passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was 73 years old.



He was born March 11, 1946, in Stafford Springs. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. He moved from his hometown to the Lake Tahoe area in 1979 where he was a longtime resident of Kings Beach, California.



He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Foley Sr.; his mother, Linda Foley (Fontanella); his brother, Thomas Foley Jr.; and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Foley (Belcher).



He is survived by his nephews, Thomas (Tucker) Foley of Staffordville, James Foley of Stead, Nevada, Robert Foley of Stafford Springs; and his nieces, Myrna Dickinson of Staffordville and Linda Vail of Incline Village, Nevada.



A celebration of life was held at the Nugget in Crystal Bay, Nevada, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.







