William J. Kelly

Service Information
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT
06095
(860)-688-2200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish St. Bartholomew Church
Middle Turnpike East
Manchester, CT
Obituary
William J. Kelly born Aug. 15, 1933, died on March 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lorice O'Keefe Kelly.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester.

To read entire obituary celebrating his life, visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Windsor, CT   860-688-2200
