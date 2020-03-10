William J. Kelly born Aug. 15, 1933, died on March 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lorice O'Keefe Kelly.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020