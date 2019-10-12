William J. "Bill" Maynard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. "Bill" Maynard.
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Obituary
Send Flowers

William J. "Bill" Maynard, 60, of Enfield, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.

He is survived by a son, Stephen; his mother, Anna; brother, Robert; and a grandson Robert J., all of Enfield; a nephew, William R. Maynard; and two nieces, Denise M. Maynard and Melissa A. Maynard. He was predeceased by his wife, Kaylene (Kemp) Maynard (2008); and his father, Robert.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Burial will be private.

Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132, or to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.Leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.