William J. "Bill" Maynard, 60, of Enfield, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
He is survived by a son, Stephen; his mother, Anna; brother, Robert; and a grandson Robert J., all of Enfield; a nephew, William R. Maynard; and two nieces, Denise M. Maynard and Melissa A. Maynard. He was predeceased by his wife, Kaylene (Kemp) Maynard (2008); and his father, Robert.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Burial will be private.
Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132, or to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.
To leave online condolences, please visit
www.Leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019