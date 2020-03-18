Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" J. McIntyre, 85, of Vernon, loving husband for 57 years of Mary (Gacek) McIntyre, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020.



Bill was born on Jan. 1, 1935, in Fiskdale, Massachusetts, son of the late William J. McIntyre, Sr. and Madeline (Madelle) McIntyre. He was raised in Fiskdale and attended Wells High School. Bill attended and earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving his country from 1957 to 1959. Prior to his retirement, Bill was employed as an engineer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over 35 years. He was a longtime communicant at the former Sacred Heart Church in Vernon and more recently a parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Rockville. Bill was an avid downhill and cross-country skier. He was a gifted and talented woodworker, and he enjoyed playing golf, watching UConn women's basketball, and he was a diehard Boston Red Sox fan.



In addition to his wife, Mary, Bill is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and MaryAnn McIntyre of Colchester and their children, Isabel, Bridget, Clare, and Ellen; and Timothy and Maureen McIntyre of Durham and their children, Hayley and Tess. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, and their families. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sister, Priscilla Walker and her husband, Bruce Walker.



Bill's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Nurses and staff at Vernon Manor, the Visiting Nurse and Healthcare Services Inc. (North Central Hospice), and the many family members and wonderful friends who provided support throughout this difficult time.



Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all services will be private. There will be a public memorial Mass at a later date that will be announced for all to join the family to celebrate Bill's life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.











