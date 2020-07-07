1/
William J. Paquette
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Paquette, 85, of Enfield, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Groveton, New Hampshire, on Sept. 22, 1934, to the late Joseph and Ethel Paquette. He served his country with honor in the Korean War and was proud of his Navy service. Upon completion of service, he married and settled with the love of his life, Gloria (Lang), in East Hartford before moving to Enfield in 1962.

He spent over 40 years as an operating engineer with Kessler Construction. He loved to fish, hunt, and snowmobile up North. He was a huge fan at all of his grandchildren's sporting events, especially NWS Softball.

William is survived by his three children, Wanda (Dan) Wawruck, St. Joe Beach, Florida; Gary (Donna) Paquette, Suffield; and Sonja (Gary) McCarthy; seven grandchildren, Joe, Greg, Matt, Lily, Kyle, Meghan, and Morgan; two great-grandchildren, Arya and Elliot; and a brother, Stanley (Lynn) Paquette, Fort Mill, South Carolina. He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, and a daughter, Dian Lyn.

There are no calling hours. Burial will be in the North Monroe, New Hampshire, Methodist Church and Cemetery on Route 135 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at

www.stjude.org

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Trinity Health of New England (Amy, Robin, Brandi, Kristie, and Raphael) for the love, support and care they provided. To leave online condolences please visit

www.leetestevens.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Burial
11:00 AM
Methodist Church and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved