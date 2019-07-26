Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. "Bill" Sheffield Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William J. "Bill" Sheffield Jr., 84, of Manchester, loving husband to Joan (Daugherty) Sheffield, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.



Bill was born in Schenectady, New York on Nov. 13, 1934, son of the late William J. Sr. and Annabell (Horstmyer) Sheffield. Bill was an engineer for nine years at the UTC Research Lab and then 29 years at Combustion Engineering. Throughout Bill's life, he enjoyed woodworking, painting with water colors, and fixing clocks. Radio-controlled sailboats and airplanes were also among some of his enjoyments. Bill was quite the tennis player. He was always willing to find a match with his friends. Bill also enjoyed singing in the St. Mary Episcopal Church Choir in Manchester.



In addition to his wife of 57 years, Joan, Bill is survived by his daughter, Gail and her husband, Donald Griswold, of Tolland; as well as his sister, Joann Soldan of Wisconsin. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Carolyn Manville.



The family wishes to thank the first responders who were so prompt and professional and the staff of Manchester Memorial Hospital, especially nurses Jasmine and Shanna, for their care and compassion on Bill's final day.



A memorial service for Bill will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Episcopal Church, 41 Park St., Manchester. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to St. Mary's Music Fund, 41 Park St., Manchester, CT 06040.



Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of his arrangements.



To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







William J. "Bill" Sheffield Jr., 84, of Manchester, loving husband to Joan (Daugherty) Sheffield, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.Bill was born in Schenectady, New York on Nov. 13, 1934, son of the late William J. Sr. and Annabell (Horstmyer) Sheffield. Bill was an engineer for nine years at the UTC Research Lab and then 29 years at Combustion Engineering. Throughout Bill's life, he enjoyed woodworking, painting with water colors, and fixing clocks. Radio-controlled sailboats and airplanes were also among some of his enjoyments. Bill was quite the tennis player. He was always willing to find a match with his friends. Bill also enjoyed singing in the St. Mary Episcopal Church Choir in Manchester.In addition to his wife of 57 years, Joan, Bill is survived by his daughter, Gail and her husband, Donald Griswold, of Tolland; as well as his sister, Joann Soldan of Wisconsin. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Carolyn Manville.The family wishes to thank the first responders who were so prompt and professional and the staff of Manchester Memorial Hospital, especially nurses Jasmine and Shanna, for their care and compassion on Bill's final day.A memorial service for Bill will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Episcopal Church, 41 Park St., Manchester. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to St. Mary's Music Fund, 41 Park St., Manchester, CT 06040.Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of his arrangements.To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 26 to July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close