William Joseph "Bill" Egan
On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, William Joseph "Bill" Egan, 92, of Vero Beach, Florida, and Enfield, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born on Feb. 26, 1928, in County Offaly, Ireland, to William P. and Marianne Egan. He arrived in the U.S. in 1949. He served as President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Hartford, Division 2, and retired from the Connecticut Department of Corrections, Somers, after 30 years. Bill, a proud Irishman, was an active member of the Holyoke St. Patrick's Committee for 38 years, receiving the Gallivan Award. He was a member of the John Boyle O'Reilly Club in Springfield, the Elks Club, the Knights of Columbus, and a founding member of The Claddagh Club in Enfield. A devout Catholic, Bill embodied the Christian ideal of loving one's neighbor through his ceaseless acts of generosity and kindness. Bill found joy watching Boston sports teams and attending Red Sox games. A highlight of his life was his first trip to see a Notre Dame home football game. He enjoyed frequent Caribbean cruises, calls from his children, Irish music, and a good story or joke. Bill loved animals, especially dogs.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret; his children, Patrice Gilbert and her husband, Bill, of Wethersfield, Bill Egan and his wife, Paula, and Angela Greene and her husband, John, of Pompano Beach, Florida; his grandchildren, Lindsay, Alison and Ryan Gilbert, Isla Egan, and Jordan Greene; three siblings, Peg Morris, Nancy Goodrich, and Joe Egan, all of Connecticut; many nieces and nephews and family in Ireland. He was predeceased by his parents and an infant brother, James Francis.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Humane Society of Vero Beach or St. Helen Catholic Church.

Please see complete obituary at

www.strunkfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.
