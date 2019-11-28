Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Joseph (Bill) O'Keefe. View Sign Service Information Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 (860)-875-1415 Calling hours 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Mathew's Church 111 Tolland Green Ext Tolland , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Joseph O'Keefe, 80, of Vernon, formerly Tolland, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, peacefully at home with his loving wife and soulmate of 52 years, Yolande, by his side.



He was born to parents, William Joseph O'Keefe and Kathleen Fleming O'Keefe, on Aug. 9, 1939. As Bill was known to say, "pre-Hitler but still a good year." Bill was known and endeared for his sense of humor, ability to make others laugh, and to tell a good story. He was a family man through and through, always putting his family first. Bill graduated from Arch Bishop Williams High School in Braintree, Massachusetts, and attended college at St. Gregory's in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He worked the majority of his career with United Aircraft, International Division and Hamilton Standard. Bill took particularly great pride in his role as project manager for the B2 bomber.



In addition to his wife, Yolande, Bill is survived by his children, Michael and his wife, Laura O'Keefe of Wethersfield, Kimberly O'Keefe, of West Warwick, Rhode Island, Shannon Caminiti of Tolland; and his most beloved grandchildren, Danielle and Ryan Caminiti. Bill lost his beloved son-in-law, Jamie Caminiti, in spring 2017. In addition, he leaves his sisters, Kay Doherty, of Braintree and Mary Vincent, of Canton; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends may join the family at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd, Tolland (Rt. 195) on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, 111 Tolland Green Ext., Tolland, CT 06084, burial will follow at South Cemetery, Tolland.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to Community Renewal Team/ Meals on Wheels Vernon Chapter, 555 Windsor St, Hartford, CT 06120.



For online condolences, please visit



pietrasfuneralhome.com







William (Bill) Joseph O'Keefe, 80, of Vernon, formerly Tolland, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, peacefully at home with his loving wife and soulmate of 52 years, Yolande, by his side.He was born to parents, William Joseph O'Keefe and Kathleen Fleming O'Keefe, on Aug. 9, 1939. As Bill was known to say, "pre-Hitler but still a good year." Bill was known and endeared for his sense of humor, ability to make others laugh, and to tell a good story. He was a family man through and through, always putting his family first. Bill graduated from Arch Bishop Williams High School in Braintree, Massachusetts, and attended college at St. Gregory's in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He worked the majority of his career with United Aircraft, International Division and Hamilton Standard. Bill took particularly great pride in his role as project manager for the B2 bomber.In addition to his wife, Yolande, Bill is survived by his children, Michael and his wife, Laura O'Keefe of Wethersfield, Kimberly O'Keefe, of West Warwick, Rhode Island, Shannon Caminiti of Tolland; and his most beloved grandchildren, Danielle and Ryan Caminiti. Bill lost his beloved son-in-law, Jamie Caminiti, in spring 2017. In addition, he leaves his sisters, Kay Doherty, of Braintree and Mary Vincent, of Canton; as well as many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may join the family at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd, Tolland (Rt. 195) on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, 111 Tolland Green Ext., Tolland, CT 06084, burial will follow at South Cemetery, Tolland.In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to Community Renewal Team/ Meals on Wheels Vernon Chapter, 555 Windsor St, Hartford, CT 06120.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close