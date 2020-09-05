William Meier Jr., age 69, of Somers, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 3, 2020.He was affectionately referred to as "Bill," "Dad," "Grandpa," "Pop," and "Chief." He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 42 years, Cheryl Marie Meier; four children, William Meier III and his wife, Colleen of Somers, Matthew Meier and his wife Amanda of East Hampton, Christopher Meier and his wife, Elyse of Somers, and Kerri Meier of Somers; and five grandchildren, Lily, William IV, Colin, Noelle, and Daniel. He also leaves a brother, Thomas Meier and his wife, Debra of Shawnee, Kansas; a sister, Susan Bell of Mohegan Lake, New York; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, William Meier Sr. and Virginia (Edelman) Meier.Bill was born on Sept. 17, 1950, in Ossining, New York. He grew up in Montrose, New York and graduated from Hendrick Hudson High School in 1968. He was president of his junior and senior class. He played varsity football, basketball, and baseball and was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Hendrick Hudson. He then attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in civil and environmental engineering in 1972. He played baseball while at Clarkson as a catcher and was scouted by Major League baseball teams. Bill was employed for 42 years by The Lane Construction Corporation as a civil engineer where he held various titles including Project Engineer, Project Manager, Special Assistant to the President and Director of Special Projects. He retired in 2014 and went to work consulting for engineering firms Haks and Prime. He loved to travel for work and with his family. He has been to all 50 states and several countries including Switzerland, Italy, Germany and Israel. In addition to being a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, he was a leader in the community. He was an active member of the Somers Fire Department from 1986 until his death. He served as Fire Chief from 2000 to 2008. He had a lifelong love of the fire service and passion for helping others. All of his children were members of the department and have gone into public service careers. He was a communicant of All Saints Church where he served as a catechist and Eucharistic minister. He was a devout Catholic and attended mass every week. Since his childhood, he loved trains and the railroad, particularly the New York Central Railroad. Following retirement he joined the Amherst Railway Society and served on the Board of Directors. While raising his children, he volunteered with the Somers Little League as a coach, member of the board of directors and umpire in chief. He also served on the committee of Boy Scout Troop 387. Bill was known for his strong handshakes, booming voice and many stories. While he dedicated so much time to the community, he always put his family first. He enjoyed the "Sunday Dinners" with his kids and grandkids that became a family tradition. His grandkids brought him great joy and he loved spending time with them. Together with his wife, they built a strong family and created many memories that will always be cherished.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Monday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06071.Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 11, a.m. at Somers Center Cemetery. A Mass will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Memorial donations may be made to All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville, CT 06072.To leave online condolences, please visit