William P. Eastham

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. Eastham.
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William P. Eastham, 24, of Ellington, formerly of Enfield, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Hartford Hospital from complications of a blood-clot condition.

Born in Hartford, he was the son of Sherri (Webb) Sobanski and the late Herbert Sobanski Jr., who passed away on Nov. 2, 2019.

Will grew up in Enfield, graduating from Howell Cheney Technical High School. Most recently, he worked for the Hoffman Auto Group. He enjoyed playing video games, soccer, and spending time with his friends and family. Will had a vibrant personality that could light up a room, a bright smile, and an easy-going demeanor. A devoted son and grandson, loving brother, and friend, he will be deeply missed by so many.

Besides his mother, Sherri, he leaves his siblings, Joseph Sobanski of Berlin, Germany; Nicholas Sobanski of Manchester; Brian and Lillian Sobanski of Enfield; his maternal grandparents, William and Barbara Webb; and his grandmother, Kathleen Shephard.

His family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, with a service at 6 p.m. Burial will be private for the family. For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.