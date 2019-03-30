William Prisk, 76, of Daytona Beach, florida, passed away March 10, 2019, after losing his battle with cancer.
He was born April 23, 1942, in Hartford. He was the son of Philip Prisk Sr. and Marjorie Prisk, both deceased. He leaves his wife, Patricia Sanford Prisk; and stepchildren Kim and Becky. He also leaves his children, William of Manchester, Sandra of Florida, and Sharon of Kentucky. He also leaves his brothers, Philip of Enfield and Robert of East Hartford; sisters, Janice and Norma Prisk of East Hartford. William also leaves many nieces and nephews.
William served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany. He grew up in East Hartford and ran businesses in Manchester - Rens Tavern, and in East Hartford - Maple Grill, for many years.
William was dearly loved by his family and friends.
There were no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019