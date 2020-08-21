1/1
William R. Cote
William R. Cote, 84, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, son of the late Ledger and Pearl (Southier) Cote, he was a lifelong resident of Enfield and a graduate of Enfield High School. William was a federal meat inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture for 20 years, retiring in 1984. He was a member of the Enfield Senior Center, and enjoyed playing cards at the senior center. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a communicant of St. Martha Church.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond Cote, Kenneth Cote, Gerald Cote, and a sister, Ruth Connolly. He leaves his wife of 62 years, Ann M. (LoVoi) Cote; his children and their spouses, Angela Cote and James Skoglund of Manchester, Daniel and Lorena Cote of Oro Valley, Arizona, Patricia and Nick Recchia of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and Anita and Tom Cronin of Mansfield; four sisters, Jeanne Basile of Enfield, Carol Hines of Somers, Diane Rosenberg of Windsor, and Cheryl Karcz of Albion, New York; eight grandchildren, Anthony Recchia, Joseph Recchia, Nicole Recchia, Jaclyn Cronin, Ryan Cronin, Megan Cronin, Samantha Cote, and Sydnie Cote; a great-grandchild, Enzo Recchia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours are Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be at St. Martha Church, 214 Brainard Road, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. Masks and social distancing must be maintained.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Martha Church, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield, CT 06082 or to the Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, S#4B, Southington, CT 06489.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Angela,
I am so sorry for your loss. Your in my thoughts and prayers.
Belleann Maffessoli
