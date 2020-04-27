Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

William R. Eichler, Will to friends, Billy to family, 26, of Vernon, loving son of Carol Kurpiewski of Vernon and the late Robert Eichler passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.



Billy was born on May 21, 1993, in Norfolk, Virginia, raised in Virginia then Connecticut. He attended the Vernon Public schools and was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 2012. While attending Rockville High School, Billy was a member of the men's volleyball team and enjoyed the multitude of friends he made there. Billy had been employed at Macy's for his first job then joined Stop & Shop on Windsorville Road, Rockville, as the produce clerk for the past five years. In his spare time, he loved his family, his beloved pets, he enjoyed landscaping, freshwater fishing, doing art and Anime art. Billy inherited his artistic talent and was a gifted freehand sketcher.



In addition to his mother, Carol, he is survived by his two aunts and uncles, Patricia and Scott Kirkpatrick of Ledyard, and Patricia's son, Jason Camarota, and Deborah Kurpiewski and Kenneth Mitchell of New London; his cousins, Mychal, Tiffany and Lee Mitchell, and the multiple cousins living in Massachusetts. He is also survived by his "adopted Mom," Vicki Bragdon, who helped guide him growing up in Vernon.



Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







