William R. Senk, 53, of Tolland died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was born in Vernon on March 26, 1967, to William Senk and the late Dorothy (Mellen) Zaccaro.Billy lived the majority of his life in Tolland. Graduating from Cheney Tech Electrical program, he became an electrician by trade. He is survived by parents, William and Sharon Senk of Ellington; his brother, Nathaniel Nissen, his wife, Thiemba, and their son, Treme; his sister, Stacey Klocker, her husband, Erick, and their daughter, Maddison.At the request of the family, all services will be held privately.