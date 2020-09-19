1/
William R. Senk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Senk, 53, of Tolland died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was born in Vernon on March 26, 1967, to William Senk and the late Dorothy (Mellen) Zaccaro.

Billy lived the majority of his life in Tolland. Graduating from Cheney Tech Electrical program, he became an electrician by trade. He is survived by parents, William and Sharon Senk of Ellington; his brother, Nathaniel Nissen, his wife, Thiemba, and their son, Treme; his sister, Stacey Klocker, her husband, Erick, and their daughter, Maddison.

At the request of the family, all services will be held privately. For online condolences, please visit

pietrasfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved