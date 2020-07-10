William Redmond Stolle, 90, of Ashford, loving husband of 62 years of Elsie (Muska) Stolle, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 27, 1929, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Frederick and Mary (Lynskey) Stolle. Bill served during the Korean War as a corporal in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Alaska and worked as a mechanic. After serving in the military, he continued his education at General Motors Institute in Michigan where he received his associate's degree.
Bill joined the family business, Stolle Chevrolet in Broad Brook. After the business closed, he continued to work as a mechanic at several automotive businesses. He retired from the state of Connecticut.
After spending most of his life in Broad Brook, Bill and Elsie moved to Ashford where he enjoyed taking care of his yard, walking through the woods, and watching the wildlife from his large picture window. He enjoyed golfing with his close group of friends and their annual trips to Maine, watching NASCAR and taking family trips with his grandkids. The memorable trips he took with his son, Glenn, were very special to him. Bill was a devoted family man, a wonderful and generous "Papa" to his four granddaughters. He was well known for his quick wit and his smirky smile.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children, Glenn Stolle of Ashford, Terianne Talbot and her husband James of Tolland, Maureen Knibloe of Broad Brook, and Ellen Ford and her husband Justin of Ashford; his granddaughters, Alyssa Talbot, Trisha Knibloe, Emelia Bernier and her husband Shawn, and Selah Ford. He is also survived by his sister, Claire Badstubner; sister-in-law, Ruth Stolle; step-grandson, Sean Knibloe; step-granddaughter, Christine Powers and her husband JP and their daughters Jocelyn, Kaydence, and Brielle; and his nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Fred "Doc" Stolle Jr.; his sister, Beverly Woodard and her husband Stuart Woodard; brother-in-law, Fred "Fritz" Badstubner; and son-in-law, Steven Knibloe.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bill will be laid to rest at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook, in the family plot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to a charity of choice
