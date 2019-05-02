William "Bill" S. Baskowski, 94, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne Paratrooper Division. He was in the European Theater during World War II, where he received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
He is survived by his sister, Eleanor Homicki of Westerly, Rhode Island; brother, Anthony S. Baskowski and wife, Sophie, of Vernon; grandchildren, Lee Bentley and wife, Ginger, of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Phillip Johnson and wife, Sandy, of Morehead City, Bonnie Caudill and husband, Scott, of Wilkesboro, and Rebecca Smith and husband, Paul, of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; and great-grandchildren, Jake Bentley, Brooke Bentley, and Laurel Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Baskowski; daughters, Teresa Johnson and Ellen Chrisawn Bentley; parents, Anna L. Baskowski and Stephen A. Baskowski; and grandson, Dean Bentley.
The family is grateful for the care received from Marti Conroy and Frances Carter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 2 to May 6, 2019