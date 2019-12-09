William S. "Bill" McCaffrey

  • "Dear Karin and family:Please know that you and your family..."
    - Bob & Mary Thielman
  • "Our sincere sympathies for your loss."
    - Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Service Information
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT
06074-3709
(860)-644-2940
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
80 Hayes Road
South Windsor, CT
Obituary
William S. "Bill" McCaffrey, 82, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 56 years to the late Betty (Doying) McCaffrey (2017), passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Thomas and Lillian (Stocker) McCaffrey, he grew up in Pittsburgh and later lived in South Windsor for over 50 years. Bill was a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Class of 1959. He was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church, South Windsor. Prior to his retirement in 2000, Bill was an aeronautical engineer and vice president of sales for International Aero Engines, a subsidiary of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, for 40 years. He was a co-founding member of the South Windsor Swim Club.

Bill enjoyed many activities, including volleyball, tennis, and skiing. He played, coached, and officiated volleyball well into his 70s and was known as "Volleyball Bill."

Bill is survived by his children, Karin Smith and her husband, Jim, of South Windsor, Pat McCaffrey of Manchester, and Mike McCaffrey and his wife, Melanie, of Portland, Oregon. He was most proud of his six cherished grandchildren, Thomas Smith and his wife, Allison, Christine Smith, William Smith and his wife, Alyssa, Mia, Eva, and Ben McCaffrey, and a great-grandson, Knox Smith. He also leaves his brother, Thomas McCaffrey of Pittsburgh; a sister-in-law, Gayle McCaffrey of Alexandria, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews and their children. He was recently predeceased by his brother, Richard McCaffrey.

His family would like to thank the staff at The Village at Buckland Court, Friends for Friends, and Beacon Hospice for the compassionate care he received.

His family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 11:15 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery, South Windsor.

Memorial donations in Bill's memory may be made to the ALS Association Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Milford, CT 06460. For online condolences and the guestbook, please visit

Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019
