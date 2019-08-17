William S. "Bill" Stanek, 74, of Vernon, formerly of Manchester, loving husband of Jean (Kaczynski) Stanek, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
He was born July 23, 1944, in Rockville, son of the late William F. and Emily (Sleboda) Stanek. Bill was raised in Vernon, attended local schools, and had been a resident of Manchester for many years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. Prior to retiring he was the owner of the former Stanek Electronics in Manchester.
Bill was a hard-working businessman that carried on his father's television and home entertainment business and continued with his radio communications business. His hobbies were woodworking, amateur radio, polka music, and dancing.
He is survived by his two children, Wendy Stanek of Manchester, and William Stanek Jr. and his wife, Christina, and granddaughter, Emily of Lincolnville, Maine; and his stepson, Gregory Holmes and his wife, Lisa, and their sons, Jayson and Justin Holmes of Melbourne, Florida.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Saturday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019