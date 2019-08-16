Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William S. "Bill" Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William S. "Bill" Taylor, 87, died Aug. 8, 2019, at his home in Deposit, New York, where he resided for the past 30 years.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Beverly. She passed Sept. 18, 2001.



Bill was born in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, June 22, 1932, to E.C. Taylor and Helene Isabel (Sheldon) Taylor, and lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Penn Township, Pennsylvania, Cleveland, Ohio, and Brunswick Ohio, before moving to Vernon in 1961.



He spent nearly 30 years in Vernon and was active in the First Congregational Church as well as being a basketball and Little League coach and playing on many local sports teams.



In 1989 he retired from the Traveler's Insurance Agency and moved to a quiet log cabin on Blueberry Lake in Deposit. He was a talented athlete, woodworker, writer, artist, actor, musician, and stand-up comic.



He is survived by his sons, Bruce A. Taylor of Weare, New Hampshire, and Dr. Barry N. Taylor of Franklin, New Hampshire; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



At his request, there will be no memorial service.



Donations in his memory or that of his beloved Beverly may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.







