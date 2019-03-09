Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. Bouchelle Jr.. View Sign





He was the son of the late W. Taylor and Mary Alice (McSherry) Bouchelle. Bill graduated from Villanova University and retired from Hamilton Standard in 2000 after 36 years. He was a member of the Somers Fire Department for over 40 years, being awarded Fireman of the Year in 2017.



Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Marie Bouchelle; his son, William T. III and his wife, Cindy Bouchelle; a granddaughter, Angelica Marie, all of East Windsor; two sisters, Anne D. Lawshe-Uth, of Huntington, New York, and Sherry Billhimer of Gulfport, Florida; a brother, Robert Bouchelle of Melbourne Beach, Florida; as well as numerous cousins. Bill also leaves special friends, Andy and Alice Gabriel, Fran and Walt Olszewski, Pauline and Bob Sciaretta, Dick and Nancy Joyce, Tom and Judy Mehl, and Bill Meier.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, at All Saints Parish, 25 School St., Somersville, at 11 a.m. with a reception following at the Somers Fire Department, 400 Main St., Somers. Burial will be private at a later date per the family's wishes.



In lieu of flowers, gifts and contributions may be made to the Somers Fire Department, 400 Main St., Somers, CT 06071, or The Amherst Railroad Society, 1130 South Main St., Palmer, MA 01069.



Everyone keeps asking why Bill left us so soon. It is because his mission was completed. We must cherish his smile, his dry sense of humor, and his genuine love of life. Maine, cocker spaniels, lobster, and his family were his most cherished possessions. We will miss him forever.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Somers Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com



William T. Bouchelle Jr., age 76, of Somers, passed away suddenly Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.He was the son of the late W. Taylor and Mary Alice (McSherry) Bouchelle. Bill graduated from Villanova University and retired from Hamilton Standard in 2000 after 36 years. He was a member of the Somers Fire Department for over 40 years, being awarded Fireman of the Year in 2017.Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Marie Bouchelle; his son, William T. III and his wife, Cindy Bouchelle; a granddaughter, Angelica Marie, all of East Windsor; two sisters, Anne D. Lawshe-Uth, of Huntington, New York, and Sherry Billhimer of Gulfport, Florida; a brother, Robert Bouchelle of Melbourne Beach, Florida; as well as numerous cousins. Bill also leaves special friends, Andy and Alice Gabriel, Fran and Walt Olszewski, Pauline and Bob Sciaretta, Dick and Nancy Joyce, Tom and Judy Mehl, and Bill Meier.A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, at All Saints Parish, 25 School St., Somersville, at 11 a.m. with a reception following at the Somers Fire Department, 400 Main St., Somers. Burial will be private at a later date per the family's wishes.In lieu of flowers, gifts and contributions may be made to the Somers Fire Department, 400 Main St., Somers, CT 06071, or The Amherst Railroad Society, 1130 South Main St., Palmer, MA 01069.Everyone keeps asking why Bill left us so soon. It is because his mission was completed. We must cherish his smile, his dry sense of humor, and his genuine love of life. Maine, cocker spaniels, lobster, and his family were his most cherished possessions. We will miss him forever.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Somers Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit Funeral Home Somers Funeral Home

354 Main Street

Somers , CT 06071

(860) 749-8413 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close