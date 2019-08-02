William "Billy" Taylor Moselsky, 77, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Maureen (Gerundo) Moselsky, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Born in Hartford on Jan. 5, 1942, he was the son of the late Raymond S. and Charlotte (Akerlind) Moselsky and grew up in Windsor Locks. Billy was a machinist for Pratt & Whitney for many years before retiring. Billy and Maureen dated for 12 years before marrying on Aug. 1, 1981.
Besides his wife Maureen, Billy is survived by four brothers and five sisters; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald.
His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.
His funeral will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2019