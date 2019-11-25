Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Thomas Barrett passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2019, surrounded by his cherished family.



He was born on Jan. 14, 1933, in Hartford, the son of William B. and Katherine (McMahon) Barrett. He grew up in East Hartford and attended East Hartford High School, followed by Providence College.



Bill lived an active life and loved playing sports. Starting with high school track, basketball, and football, and college basketball, he continued playing in various adult softball leagues throughout his life and even participated in the Senior Olympics. Bill also shared an enthusiasm for entrepreneurship. He and Alice Barrett successfully ran the Cut and Curl Hair Salon in numerous locations for over 25 years. He loved building his business and took pride in his shops. Bill's passion for teaching was evident to all, especially students and staff at Parish Hill, where he supported students for over 20 years.



Bill was the proud father of nine children, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to the following, who will miss him dearly: Mary and David Lucius and their children, Alex Kent and her husband, Tyler, and their children, Finlay and Soren, and Colin Lucius and his girlfriend, Katelyn; Anne and Anthony Barone and their children, Kristen Bickerstaff and her husband, Jason, Anthony Barone and his fiancée, Reagan, and Kelly Barone; beloved son William Barrett; Shaun and Sue Barrett and their children, Shaun Barrett Jr., Shannon Barrett and her fiancée, Jake, Shaleen Barrett, and Shaylyn Barrett; Alice and Allen House and their children, Brian House and his wife, Sarah, and their son, Charlie, and Matthew House and his wife, Angela; James Barrett and his children, Thomas Barrett and Lauren Barrett; Katherine and Earl Lappen and their children, Nicholas Lappen and his fiancée, Carlie, John Lappen, Michael Lappen, and Kyle Lappen; Susan Barrett and her daughter, Brenna Kawa and her husband, Frank, and their daughter, Brooke; Theresa Barrett and her children, Caitrin Sebastian and Christopher Dubois.



He is also survived by his sisters, Joan Switalski and her husband, Joe, and Katherine Mastrangelo and her husband, Bill; his brother-in-law, Robert Binette; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manchester Area Conference of Churches (MACC) at



www.macc-ct.org/donate-now



Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass and burial will be private.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuenralhome.com







