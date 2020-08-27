1/1
William Thomas "Bill" Costa
1936 - 2020
William Thomas "Bill" Costa age 84, of Ellington, beloved husband of Barbara (Honnon) Costa, died peacefully on Aug. 23, 2020, at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on Jan. 29, 1936, to the late Manuel and Rita (Cosgrove) Costa in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Bill met the love of his life, Barbara Honnon, and they were married on April 6, 1971. They settled in Ellington and have lived there since. William worked as a lineman at the start of his career and then as an electrician for several companies throughout his career including TD Bross, Baldwin Stewart and Claywell Electric, Bill was a hardworking man who enjoyed his career. Bill was an avid skier. He enjoyed spending time in upstate New Hampshire skiing with family and friends and was thrilled to have the opportunity to teach and ski with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling and spent a great deal of time in Myrtle Beach.

Along with his wife, Barbara Costa of Ellington, he leaves his children, Richard Bisson and his wife, Paola, of Laguna Beach, California, Kevin Bisson and his wife, Tammy, of Ellington, Colleen Costa of East Granby, Cathy Gusta of Southport, North Carolina, William Costa and his wife, Lynn, of Glastonbury, Tracie Bisson of East Hartford, and Cherlyn Courchaine and her husband, Steve, of Somers; his grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, Troy, Nicholas, Tianna, Will, and Benjamin; and his great-grandchildren, Eva, Arlo, and Gianna; and his sister, Frances Healy of Portsmouth. He was predeceased by his daughter, Clarissa Kibbe; and his siblings, Joan, Roberta, and Butch.

Funeral services will be private at the request of his family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691-4183.

Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
August 27, 2020
We we're blown away when our boys told us that Bill (Papa) pasted away.
I have know Bill for over 30 years, when I started in the trade.
I learned a lot from Bill.
The best times were when we went on vacations, weather it was in the RV down south, or skiing up south.

On behalf of my wife Lorraine and myself,
our sincere condolence to Barb and the family.
I know Bill is in heaven telling a joke and making people laugh, and helping them do or fixing something.
I will miss him.

Lorraine & James R. Casparino
James R. Casparino
Friend
August 26, 2020
Papa (Dad) you are going to missed by many.
I am going to miss you lots.
Love you,
Cathy Costa Gusta
Father
