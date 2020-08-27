We we're blown away when our boys told us that Bill (Papa) pasted away.

I have know Bill for over 30 years, when I started in the trade.

I learned a lot from Bill.

The best times were when we went on vacations, weather it was in the RV down south, or skiing up south.



On behalf of my wife Lorraine and myself,

our sincere condolence to Barb and the family.

I know Bill is in heaven telling a joke and making people laugh, and helping them do or fixing something.

I will miss him.



Lorraine & James R. Casparino



James R. Casparino

Friend