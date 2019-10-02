Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Matthew Church 111 Tolland Green Tolland , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Uziemblo, 68, of Tolland, beloved husband of 46 years to Margaret (Logan) Uziemblo, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



Born in Hartford, the son of the late Edward and Helen (Krilyno) Uziemblo, he grew up in the Wilson section of Windsor, and he lived in South Windsor before moving to Tolland 30 years ago. He was a graduate of Saint Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, Class of 1970, and he earned his undergraduate degree from Central Connecticut State University, Class of 1974.



After graduation, Bill taught eighth grade and high school science in Willimantic for a few years before beginning a career that spanned over 30 years as an insurance underwriter. Some of the insurance companies that he was affiliated with before his retirement in 2017 were Greater New York, Atlantic Mutual, Liberty Mutual, and the Travelers. He was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church in Tolland. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jeffrey Uziemblo and his wife, Jessica, of Willington, and Christopher Uziemblo of Tolland; two grandsons, Jacek and Jacob Uziemblo; his sister, Nancy Uziemblo and her husband, Jim Nelson, of Spokane, Washington; and his niece and nephew, Mary and Erik Nelson. Bill was also predeceased by his brother, Richard Uziemblo.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland. Interment will be private and at the convenience of his family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to St. Matthew Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland, CT 06084.



Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019

