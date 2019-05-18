Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Wieliczka Jr.. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Wieliczka Jr. of Holyoke, Massachusetts, formerly of Ellington, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 14, 2019.



Bill was born June 10, 1964, to Janet Wieliczka and the late William Wieliczka. Besides his parents, Bill leaves his sisters, Sharon McLaughlin and her partner, Francis O'Hara, Denise Richards and her husband, Tyde, Tamara Neff and her husband, William; his nephews and nieces, Carl Neff and his partner, Natascha Birch, Aaron Richards and his wife, Kelly, Rachel Gaetani and her husband, Joseph, Sarah Richards; and his great-nephew, Samuel Gaetani; and his great-niece, Mia Richards. He also leaves many dear friends.



After serving three years in the Army as an MP, he spent several years traveling throughout Europe and Africa. After returning to the states he worked for Coca Cola, attended Holyoke Community College, and later worked for Kennametal.



Bill's work did not define him. He was happiest when he was being creative. He was a talented artist and prolific painter. He was very active in various local theater companies and wrote and directed plays, wrote many stories based on his travels and life experiences.



Bill was a fun, funny lovable human being. He was generous and kind. His family and friends loved him very much and he will be profoundly missed by all.



His family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Rt. 83), Vernon.



A memorial service will be held Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at the Ellington Congregational Church, 72 Main St., Ellington. Burial will be private at the request of his family.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Holyoke Community College Foundation, 303 Homestead Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040, or American Foundation of Suicide Prevention



