Wilmot "Bill" D. Lee Jr., 79, of Manchester, beloved husband of Patricia A. (Flint) Lee, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in Houlton, Maine on May 20, 1941, son of the late Wilmot and Thelma (Duff) Lee. Bill grew up in East Hartford, graduating with the Class of 1959. He went on to serve our country with the U.S. Marine Corps with multiple honors. On Nov. 30, 1963, Bill married Pat, his true one and only. Throughout their 57-year marriage, they resided in South Windsor, Marlborough and Manchester.
He was a member of the Local #15 and worked as an ironworker. With Scherer Steel, Berlin Steel and Jeanie Erectors, he built and helped engineer Connecticut roads, bridges, and buildings, including Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods. Bill was a proud member of the American Legion. He followed NASCAR, the Bud Drag Car Series and Munson Motorcycle Hill. He actively owned and operated TNT Race Car until the age of 72 (fastest response time off the line). A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many he will be dearly missed.
Along with his wife, Pat, he leaves his son, Wilmot D. Lee III and his fiancé, Michelle Myers; his daughters, Dawn Repoli and her fiancé, Tim Murphy, and Michelle Lee; his grandchildren, Anthony Repoli, Joseph Repoli, Jack Lee, Julia Lee and Olivia Lee. He also leaves his "Guardian Angel," his caregiver, David Asare. He was predeceased by his siblings, Elsie Lee, Richard Lee, and Shirley Riley. His extended family on the Lee side includes nieces and nephews, Crystal Schuetz, Sheila Benson, Bonnie Bratchell, Rick Lee and David Lee. His beloved "adopted" brothers, Ray Flint, Bob and Walter Deane,; "adopted" sons and daughter, Taylor, John, Donovan, Luke, Kyle, and Tina; and his "adopted" brother, Gary Dancosse; and many close racing friends are forever part of his family.
His family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 8, from noon to 1:45 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A time of sharing followed by military honors will begin at 1:45 p.m. in the funeral home. A memorial gathering will be held in 2021 to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
