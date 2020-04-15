Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilton Allan Lisk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilton Allan Lisk, son of the late William and Edith (Newmarker) Lisk, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 95 in Port Orange, Florida.



Wilt was born in Rockville, and attended local schools. He served in the United States Coast Guard for three years during World War II, saw action in the South Pacific and was stationed on isolated duty on the Island of Attn and the Aleutian Islands. On his return from service in 1946, he married the former Alyce Wormstedt, who he met when he was 16 and she was 13. They were married for 62 years until Alyce's death in 2009. After 35 years in the U.S. Postal Service, Wilt retired as Postmaster of the Vernon Postal System. In 1980, at which time he and Alyce relocated to Florida, spending summers in Vernon for many years. Wilt was a civic-minded individual and held numerous positions while a resident of Vernon. He served on the Board of Directors of the Rockville Public Health Nursing Assn., as a member and treasurer for 18 years. He served on the town's Permanent Building Committee and the Rockville Chamber of Commerce. Wilt was also a member of the Rockville Rotary Club, serving one term as President. A member of the First Congregational Church of Vernon, Wilt was a Sunday school teacher and the Chairman of the Rebuilding Committee after the disastrous fire of 1965. He was a member of the Rockville Fish and Game Club, the American Legion, VFW and a Life Member of the Coast Guard Combat Veteran's Assn. Wilt had many interests. He was an avid golfer and he and Alyce traveled extensively. He enjoyed genealogy, gardening, history, model railroading, and many other subjects. In his later years, Wilt was a voracious reader, loved doing the daily crossword puzzle and kept up with family and friends on Facebook. Wilt had an amazing memory and often shared stories with his children and grandchildren about his childhood and growing up in Rockville.



Wilt leaves four children, Deborah O'Neill of Port Orange Florida, Wendy Doromal (Boboy) of Orlando Florida, Richard Lisk (Betty Ann) of Dunellon, Florida and Kathy Dixon (Bob), of Winnabow North Carolina. He also leaves 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville.



Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Volusia/Flagler County at 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.







